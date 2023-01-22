JPD arrests woman after two reports of shots fired

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Police arrested a Janesville woman early Saturday morning after two separate shot fired complaints.
According to a Janesville Police Department (JPD) press release, officers responded to a shot fired complaint at 2:42 a.m. near the intersection of N. Pearl Street and W. Beaver Street.
Lt. Mike Blaser reported police found shell casings during their search of the area. While conducting their investigation, officers heard a gunshot near the intersection of University Bay Drive and Harvard Drive.
Lt. Blaser said officers who responded to the second gunshot found Leonora Blakely, 31, and a friend outside an apartment building on Harvard Drive.
According to JPD, Blakely was intoxicated, with a preliminary breath test indicating an alcohol volume of .210. When officers spoke with her, they learned she had been at both incident locations.
Law enforcement reported a shell casing was recovered in front of the apartment building where Blakely was found and in a search of Blakely's residence, two firearms were found, one of which is the same caliber as the casings found at both scenes. Additionally, investigators discovered one of the firearms was reported as stolen from Madison.
JPD said Blakely was taken into custody for a probation violation and transported to Rock County Jail and there were no reports of injuries during the incidents.