Judge bans cameras from trial of man accused of killing Madison physician, husband

MADISON (WKOW) — A Dane County Circuit Court judge will not allow cameras in the courtroom during Khari Sanford's murder trial, which starts on Monday.
WKOW joined several news organizations in opposing a motion from the prosecution and defense that forbids livestreaming or rebroadcasting of court proceedings. Our motion for a hearing on the issue was denied.
Previously, during an April hearing, cameras were allowed in court, but only 10-seconds of the proceedings could be rebroadcast and the footage had to be deleted within 24 hours. Now, for the trial, the judge further restricts any form of recording.
The order allows the media to access court proceedings via a media courtroom to report on the trial. But no audio or video equipment is allowed in the courtroom or media room.
Khari Sanford was 18 when authorities say he killed Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre in April 2020. Sanford was the boyfriend of the victims' teenage daughter. Authorities say the victims moved their daughter and Sanford from the family home to an apartment prior to the shootings because of disputes over COVID-19 prevention practices.