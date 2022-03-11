Judge denies motion from Quadren Wilson's attorney to dismiss charges, will face trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- A judge has denied a motion from Quadren Wilson's attorney to dismiss drug-related charges against him Friday.
Wilson was shot during a February arrest in Madison; medical records show he was shot five times. Investigators have confirmed two Department of Criminal Investigation agents fired their weapons during the arrest. He appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.
When he was shot, multiple agencies were attempting to arrest Wilson on drug-related charges that he sold fentanyl, allegedly related to the death of a man last April.
Wilson's attorney Steve Eisenberg argued that the charges should be dismissed because there were "flaws" in the criminal complaint.
The judge decided to allow the state to move forward, and Wilson will now face trial.