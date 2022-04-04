Judge denies motion to delay trial for Waukesha parade suspect

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — A Waukesha County Circuit Court judge denied a motion to delay the trial of a man accused of driving through a crowd watching a Christmas parade in November, killing six people and hurting many more.
According to online court records, Darrell Brooks' attorneys, Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees, filed the motion to delay the jury trial scheduled to start in October on Friday. Brooks, 40, of Milwaukee is charged with more than 80 crimes in connection to the tragedy, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
The Associated Press reported that the delay was because the attorneys need "at least six months to analyze hundreds of videos of the parade and breakdown the SUV's speed every step of the way."
After a hearing where the prosecution and defense spoke and several victims' statements were read, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow denied the motion to delay the trial to 2023.
Dorow said the court is willing to give the defense a start date as late as November, which is a month later than currently scheduled.
The court still needs to hear a motion regarding a change in venue, which Dorow said "could implicate when this trial is held." That motion hearing is scheduled for June 20.