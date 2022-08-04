Judge describes alleged sex assault by Richland Co. deputy

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- A judge said a Richland County sheriff's deputy improperly touched an inmate and forbid the deputy from contacting four people.
Deputy Timothy Buckley, 31, was released from the Vernon County Jail after receiving a signature bond during his bail hearing Thursday.
Judge Lisa McDougal read from a bail report as Buckley's bond was considered.
"The summary of the incident indicates between June and July 2022, jail officer Timothy Buckley used his hand to touch private parts under or inside the pants of the named victim," McDougal said.
McDougal set as bail conditions Buckley not have contact with four individuals identified only by their initials.
"I did send bond condition forms to the jail," said Special Prosecutor Vernon County District Attorney Timothy Gaskell. "I did specifically set forth full names...so they would show those to Mr. Buckley."
Wisconsin Department of Justice Officials have been involved in the investigation that produced Buckley's arrest. DOJ Spokesperson Gillian Drummond said Richland County's sheriff "initiated an investigation ... to protect possible additional victims inside the jail."
Buckley was arrested on August 2. He remains on administrative leave from the Sheriff's Department.
The special prosecutor did not say whether the four people legally protected from Buckley's contact were inmates. The bail report was unavailable Thursday.
The special prosecutor has until August 29 before Buckley's next appearance in court to file any charges against him.