Judge finds owners of downtown Madison building in contempt

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County judge found the owners of 131 West Wilson Street to be in contempt.
The building has been shut down twice due to structural issues.
There's a court order requiring frequent inspections of the thousands of shoring columns installed in the building's parking garage.
But Friday, a judge determined the building owners are in contempt of that order.
She ordered an inspection to be completed by noon Monday.
If it's not, the owners will have to pay $1,000 a day, starting Tuesday.