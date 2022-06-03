 Skip to main content
Judge finds owners of downtown Madison building in contempt

Plans in the works for 131 W Wilson St

Plans in the works for 131 W Wilson St (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County judge found the owners of 131 West Wilson Street to be in contempt.

The building has been shut down twice due to structural issues.

There's a court order requiring frequent inspections of the thousands of shoring columns installed in the building's parking garage.

But Friday, a judge determined the building owners are in contempt of that order.

She ordered an inspection to be completed by noon Monday.

If it's not, the owners will have to pay $1,000 a day, starting Tuesday.

