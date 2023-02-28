Judge finds probable cause Madison teen intended to kill

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County judge Tuesday ruled there was probable cause to believe a Madison teenager intended to kill a fellow teen when the victim was stabbed in the heart earlier this year.

Judge Rhonda Lanford also placed additional bail restrictions on the girl, 16. The teen was already banned from Sherman Middle School, but she must now also stay away from her own school, LaFollette High, and any Madison Metropolitan School District-sponsored extracurricular activities.

The girl remains in custody with bail of $7,000.

During a preliminary hearing, Madison Police Detective Joseph Buccalleto testified fighting at Sherman Middle School led to a later escalation at Warner Park, with both children and adults being involved.

Buccalleto testified the girl admitted to stabbing the then-fourteen-year-old boy in the abdomen. Buccalleto said the stab wound was actually to the victim's heart. He said medical personnel believed if the wound had been three millimeters deeper, the teenager would not have survived.

Under cross-examination, Buccalleto said the girl maintained to him she resorted to the stabbing to protect others. However, the detective also testified witnesses said the victim was trying to break up the fighting, and the girl declared she intended to stab someone.

The teenager's attorney Shaun O'Connell argued there was probable cause a felony crime was committed but not attempted murder.

The attempted, first-degree intentional homicide charge against the girl is necessary if her case is to remain in adult court. In May, she will have a final chance to convince Judge Lanford her charge should be reduced.

If the charge was reduced, her case would be placed in juvenile court.