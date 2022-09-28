Judge grants Waukesha parade attack suspect's motion to defend himself

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The man accused of killing six and injuring dozens more when he drove through a crowd watching a Christmas parade in Waukesha will be able to represent himself at his upcoming trial.

In court Wednesday, Judge Jennifer Dorow granted Brooks' motion to represent himself and dismissed attorneys Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees.

Brooks is facing more than 70 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.

The trial is still scheduled to begin on Monday with jury selection.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

