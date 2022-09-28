 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Within the lakeshore counties of Sheboygan,
Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha the greatest likelihood
of frost is expected to be well inland from lake Michigan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Judge grants Waukesha parade attack suspect's motion to defend himself

  • Updated
  • 0
Brooks motion hearing Sept 27
Courtesy WISN

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The man accused of killing six and injuring dozens more when he drove through a crowd watching a Christmas parade in Waukesha will be able to represent himself at his upcoming trial. 

In court Wednesday, Judge Jennifer Dorow granted Brooks' motion to represent himself and dismissed attorneys Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees. 

Brooks is facing more than 70 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.

The trial is still scheduled to begin on Monday with jury selection.  

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The man accused of killing six and injuring dozens more when he drove through a crowd watching a Christmas parade in Waukesha is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday over a motion to represent himself.

Darrell Brooks was in court yesterday over the same motion, and Judge Jennifer Dorow didn't make a decision but gave him until 9 a.m. Wednesday to return a waiver of right to attorney form. 

Online court records shows one of Brooks' attorneys. Anna Kees, returned the completed form Wednesday in a letter. Additionally, Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper requested a hearing to be scheduled. 

The motion hearing is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you