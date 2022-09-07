Judge issues sentences for men convicted in UW Arboretum murder

MADISON (WKOW) -- The two men convicted in a Madison double homicide are being sentenced Wednesday.
In May, jurors determined that Khari Sanford was guilty of first degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre.
Their bodies were found in the UW Arboretum in March of 2020.
Dane County Judge Ellen Berz sentenced Sanford to two life sentences without the opportunity for parole.
Sanford's co-defendant Ali'jah Larrue pleaded guilty to two counts felony murder kidnapping as a party to a crime in May and later testified in Sanford's trial.
He was sentenced to eight years in Wisconsin state prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for each count. The sentences will be served concurrently.
As a part of his sentence, Larrue was ordered to have no contact with the victims' family or Sanford. He is also required to maintain full time employment, education or a combination of both.