Judge Jennifer Dorow to run for Wisconsin Supreme Court

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The judge who presided over the Waukesha Christmas Parade attacker's trial is going to run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Judge Jennifer Dorow's husband confirmed to 27 News that she's going to run.

Dorow sat down with 27 News' Tony Galli Monday, where she said she would make a decision on a run "soon." She called it "something that I've aspired to do."

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin quickly responded to the announcement.

“Judge Jennifer Dorow is entering this race as yet another extremist Scott Walker appointee — a brand of politics Wisconsinites have rejected time and again," Chair Ben Wikler's statement said in part.

Rumors of Dorow running for the state high court started earlier in November, days after Darrell Brooks was sentenced for killing six and injuring dozens more after driving through a Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021.