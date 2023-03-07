 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judge orders competency evaluation for suspect in credit union robberies

  • Updated
  • 0
Reo Covington

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man charged with robbing the same Madison credit union branch two times in eight days will have his mental health checked.

Police say 48-year-old Reo Covington hit the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive on January 26 and February 2.

He's charged with six felonies, including two for robbery of a financial institution.

On Tuesday, court records show a judge ordered a competency evaluation.

The results of that evaluation will be discussed at a competency hearing set for March 22.

Tags

Recommended for you