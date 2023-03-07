Judge orders competency evaluation for suspect in credit union robberies

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man charged with robbing the same Madison credit union branch two times in eight days will have his mental health checked.
Police say 48-year-old Reo Covington hit the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive on January 26 and February 2.
He's charged with six felonies, including two for robbery of a financial institution.
On Tuesday, court records show a judge ordered a competency evaluation.
The results of that evaluation will be discussed at a competency hearing set for March 22.