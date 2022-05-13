Judge preserves state senator's bid to reduce damage claim from injury accident

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - A Rock County judge preserved a state senator's bid Friday to reduce possible damage claims by arguing his crash into a Janesville man on a highway was work-related.
But Judge James Kuglitsch refused to settle the issue of whether State Senate President Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield) was within the scope of his employment as he drove to the State Capitol and plowed into a truck driver retrieving a dislodged cart.
Truck driver Frederick Butler was seriously hurt, having undergone more than a dozen surgeries for his injured leg. Butler's lawsuit against Kapenga maintains Kapenga was distracted while on his cell phone, was speeding, and failed to move over as Butler tried to retrieve the item from the highway lane. But Jefferson County Sheriff's officials issued no citations to Kapenga for the January 12, 2021, collision within its jurisdiction. The Sheriff's chief deputy says the totality of the circumstances did not warrant any citations.
During a Friday hearing, Butler's attorney, Steven Caya argued for a summary judgment to throw out Kapenga's claim his actions fall under the scope of his work duties. Such an interpretation would cap any damages at $250,000.
Assistant Attorney General Ann Peacock conceded as a general rule, a commute would not be considered under the scope of someone's employment. But Peacock said state worker's compensation law includes driving to-and-from work. Peterson said Kapenga must live in his legislative district and has no choice but to drive to the State Capitol.
Caya countered the worker's compensation law is supposed to apply to a lawmaker being injured during a commute drive within the scope of employment, not from causing someone else's injury.
Kuglitsch said a jury will have to decide whether the law's protection extends to Kapenga's situation.
Kapenga was commuting to Madison to begin a senate legislative session as part of his duties as president.
On Sheriff's body camera video, at least one crash witness claimed Kapenga had the opportunity to avoid Butler but he appeared to be unaware of other drivers moving over.