Judge rules GOP law giving control over DOJ settlements is unconstitutional

MADISON (WKOW) — A Dane County judge ruled Wisconsin Republicans violated the state constitution with a law they passed in the weeks before Gov. Tony Evers took office after being elected in 2018.
Among the lame-duck bills passed by GOP lawmakers and signed by outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker was a measure giving the legislature the final approval over any court settlements reached by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ.)
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit challenging the law last June. Last Thursday, Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford ruled the law was unconstitutional because it violated the separation of powers provision in the state constitution.
Under the law, anytime the DOJ reaches a settlement in a lawsuit, the agency must present the details of that agreement to the Joint Committee on Finance, which handles state budget matters.
While Crawford ruled the law unconstitutional, she put the ruling on hold, anticipating Republicans will request a stay of the ruling ahead of their appeal to a higher court.
In a statement, Kaul praised the ruling.
"The lame-duck power grab by Republicans in the state legislature undermined the will of Wisconsin voters and has resulted in wasted tax dollars," Kaul said. "We will continue working to ensure that the aspects of the lame-duck legislation that violate the Wisconsin Constitution are struck down.”
The office of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment on the ruling.