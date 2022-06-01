Judge rules it was legal for Madison to accept private election grants

MADISON (WKOW) — A Dane County judge ruled Wednesday the City of Madison broke no laws when it accepted private grant money to help administer the 2020 general election.
Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke upheld a previous ruling from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that found Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl had the right to accept to accept the outside funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which is largely funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Madison received $1.27 million from the organization according to documents obtained by 27 News through open records requests.
The conservative Thomas More Society represented plaintiffs challenging whether Madison could accept the outside funding. The vast majority of the more than $10 million the CTCL funneled into Wisconsin went to the state's five most populous cities, which have each been sued by the conservative firm.
Most of Madison's funding, more than $700,000, covered poll worker recruitment and hazard pay. The city also used more than $60,000 to buy drop boxes, which is now the point of contention in another lawsuit filed last week by the conservative Thomas More Society.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement it had been clear all along the city acted legally. Federal courts had previously ruled shortly after the 2020 election there were no laws keeping cities from accepting the private grant dollars.
"Purchasing hand sanitizer and masks during a global pandemic and paying poll workers was the only way to ensure that voters could vote and poll workers could work safely," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. "It is also obvious that our Clerk encouraging Madison residents to vote is not illegal – it is part of her job."
The Thomas More Society is leasing office space from Michael Gableman, who Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired to lead a GOP review of the 2020 election.
That investigation has not revealed any proof of widespread election fraud and continues amid open lawsuits questioning whether Gableman has the authority to force city and state election officials to answer his questions in private.