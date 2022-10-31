Judge schedules two-day long sentencing hearing for man convicted in Waukesha parade tragedy

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — A sentencing date has been set for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha parade tragedy.
During a scheduling conference Monday, a two-day sentencing hearing was scheduled for November 15 and 16 — about a week before the somber first anniversary of the event that took six lives and injured dozens more.
Darrell Brooks was convicted of 76 charges Wednesday, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, after the jury deliberated for about three hours over the course of two days.
According to 27 News' ABC affiliate WISN, prosecutors said presenting their case for sentencing could take four to four and a half hours, and they have more than 30 people who want to read statements or have statements read for them. Brooks claimed he has 20 people who will speak on his behalf.
Those who are not able to make it to the courtroom will be allowed to join via Zoom.