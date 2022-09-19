Judge sentences second of three co-defendants in Anisa Scott's death

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the men convicted in the 2020 death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott was sentenced in Dane County Court Monday.
Judge Julie Genovese sentenced Perion Carreon, 21, to 40 years in the Wisconsin State Prison system for his guilty plea to first-degree reckless homicide (party to a crime) in Scott's death and 15 years for his guilty plea to first-degree intentional homicide (party to a crime).
The sentences will run consecutively, meaning he must serve time for each separate offense.
The breakdown of his time in the prison system is as follows:
- First-degree reckless homicide: 25 years initial confinement
- First-degree reckless homicide: 15 years extended supervision
- Attempted first-degree intentional homicide: 5 years initial confinement
- Attempted first-degree intentional homicide: 10 years extended supervision
In total, Carreon will spend 30 years behind bars.
He pleaded guilty in May as part of an agreement with prosecutors to drop the first-degree intentional homicide charge and felony bail jumping charges.
Carreon's co-defendant, Andre Brown, also pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced last week to 35 years in prison followed by 25 years of extended supervision.
The third co-defendant charged in Scott's death, Jerry Ward, is scheduled to go to trial in November.