Judge to rule Tuesday on Darrell Brooks' request to represent himself

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- The man accused of killing six people and hurting dozens more in the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year is due back in court on Tuesday.
Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, reports Darrell Brooks is scheduled to go before a judge about his request to remove his legal team in order to represent himself in the case.
Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper isn't opposed to that request from Brooks as long as his trial start date of October 3 isn't pushed back.
Opper did question the timing of the request, referencing two recent hearings.
One of those was when prosecutors called Brooks out for stalling for a toothache on September 9. Brooks was also removed from the courtroom on August 26 following an outburst.
Despite more than 80 charges filed against Brooks, Opper is only expected to call 12-15 victims to the witness stand.