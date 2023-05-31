Judge unseals motion in gruesome Green Bay murder case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKOW) – A Brown County judge unseals a court document in a gruesome murder trial.
Taylor Schabusiness is accused of killing and dismembering Shad Thyrion in Green Bay last year.
The unsealed documents reveal a request from the defense to drop a sexual assault charge against Schabusiness, claiming insufficient evidence, since the man was already dead.
According to our affiliate, WBAY, the defense wanted this request to remain sealed.
The judge ultimately sided with the prosecution but kept certain exhibits under seal.
The judge did not decide whether to honor the defense’s request to drop the sexual assault charge. That issue will be taken up in a couple of weeks.