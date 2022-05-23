Judge warns man on trial for homicide is 'acting out'

MADISON (WKOW) — A Dane County Circuit Court Judge is warning her courtroom about a double homicide suspect's behavior outside of the courtroom.
Judge Ellen Berz, who is overseeing Khari Sanford's trial, told counsel teams Monday while the jury was on lunch that he has been "acting out" in a violent manner towards Dane County Sheriff's deputies when in recess.
She told the counsel to move away if he acts up, warning the bailiff may have to intervene in that case. The behavior would not be cause for a mistrial.
Sanford is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide for the 2020 murders of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre in the UW arboretum.