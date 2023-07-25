Judgment could be six-figures against embattled Fort Atkinson contractor Hansen

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Dane County court's judgment against embattled Fort Atkinson contractor could total six figures after a judge found the man intentionally ignored orders to turn over financial records to business partners.

Tyler Hansen is criminally charged in Dane and nearly a dozen other Wisconsin counties. Authorities allege he defrauded customers of thousands of dollars through his contracting and remodeling businesses.

Hansen was brought from the Kenosha County Jail to Madison so he could appear in a Tuesday hearing. This time, it's for a lawsuit brought against him by business partners Lawrence and Teresa Rutzinski.

In the civil action, the Rutzinskis maintain Hansen violated partnership agreements and made hostile takeovers of three companies they jointly own.

Attorneys for the South Carolina couple Tuesday maintained Hansen failed to turn over to them court-required financial documents on the businesses and its proceeds.

Hansen appeared in court without an attorney. Records show his attorneys have withdrawn from the case, citing Hansen's failure to fulfill compensation agreements as one of the reasons for their departures.

Hansen said his attorneys have not shared all the court orders to allow Hansen's business partners to legally discover information on business records Hansen maintains. Hansen also said he had evidence his business partners were equally responsible for financial issues associated with the businesses.

But Judge Diane Schlipper ruled Hansen had ample opportunity to turn over court-required records, saying he intentionally failed to provide the information.

Schlipper used the most serious sanction available against Hansen, awarding by default a judgment in the lawsuit to his business partners.

The Rutzinskis' attorney Gina Nugent said she's asking for damages of $348,000.

Schlipper will hold a hearing in 60 days to receive testimony from both sides on what the size of the judgment should be.

Nugent told 27 News Hansen's business partners have no expectation of collecting any money from Hansen. Nugent said her clients brought the lawsuit on principle and to combat Hansen's attempts to avoid responsibility for losses and fraud.