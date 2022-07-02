MADISON (WKOW) -- July is when water sports wake up in Wisconsin.
Whether it’s sailing, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding or just swimming, now is the time to enjoy all the favorites and explore something new.
Susan Fochs, the marketing coordinator for Discover Mediaworks, says several generations are joining the fun.
“Typically, millennials have maintained the highest participation rates for water activities over the last 3 years, which is more than double the rate of Boomers,” Fochs said. “This is closely followed by Gen Z, meaning basically anyone under 40 is actively seeking a better connection to water.”
Madison recently held the 17th annual Midwest Log Rolling Championship, which helps raise money for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. The Lumberjack World Championships is being held at the end of July in Hayward, Wisconsin.
The Discover Wisconsin app is highlighting summer activities in Wisconsin. You can download that for more information.