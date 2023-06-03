June Discover Wisconsin episodes to highlight impact of Wisconsin tourism

(WKOW) -- According to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, Wisconsin Tourism has been surging since 2021. The Economic impact report declares that all 72 Wisconsin counties have experienced growth in the double digits.
AnaElise Beckman, Discover Wisconsin Producer, joined Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend on Saturday morning to highlight the impact of Wisconsin's tourism industry.
She pointed out how the state has invested about $1 billion of Wisconsin's federal funds into small businesses and other industries that were impacted by the pandemic and a large portion of this was invested in the travel and tourism industry.
She also mentioned how in 2021, Wisconsin hosted over 102.3 million visitor trips, which is an increase of 12% from 2020. That generated $1.4 billion in state and local taxes.
She also highlighted some of the most popular tourist destinations in Wisconsin, which include the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin Dells, Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin and the American Players Theatre.
This month's episodes of Discover Wisconsin will air on Bally Sports. Here is the lineup:
- June 3 & 4: Door County Wine and Cheese
- June 10 & 11: Waupeca
- June 17 & 18: Lake Geneva, It's Always Been the Place
- June 24 & 25: Sheboygan