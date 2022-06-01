June is here, but doesn't feel like it

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
That's right - we are kicking off the sixth month of the year but it does not feel like it outside. A strong high pressure system is going to control the weather through the weekend meaning clear skies, light winds and little chances for rain.
The high pressure system will continue to sit overhead and keep our skies generally quiet through Friday; skies will be a mix of mostly clear to partly sunny skies with light winds out of the northwest through Thursday. Dew points are going to stay in the comfortable to dry range with little chances for rain through Saturday.
Saturday, with a slight uptick in moisture in the air, Wisconsin will see its next chance for rain mainly across northern parts of the 27 News coverage area. Scattered rain, along with a few thunderstorms, chances will continue through the start of the next work week.
In terms of temperatures, Thursday and Friday will stay just below normal in the low to mid 70s with 60s on Saturday due to the cloud cover and rained cooled air.