June Tornado Outbreak: One of the most active tornado days in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thirteen tornadoes that touched down in Wisconsin mid-June, according to the now concluded damage surveys. This outbreak makes the top 10 most tornadoes to touch down in the state in one day.
Severe thunderstorms moved through Wisconsin during the afternoon and evening hours on June 15. The Storm Prediction Center had also issued the rarely used 'moderate risk' for Wisconsin calling for large hail, strong "hurricane force" winds as well as tornadoes with a few being strong and possibly long-lived.
While hail reports were few, strong winds as well as tornado reports were numerous across Wisconsin. By the end of the day, 13 tornadoes touched down with the strongest being rated an EF 2. EF 2 winds range from 113-157 miles per hour.
According to the National Weather Service Green Bay's website, June 15, 2022, ties two other dates when 13 tornadoes touched down on a single day. Those dates are June 7, 2008, and August 9, 1979.
The most tornadoes to touch down on a single day in Wisconsin was August 18, 2005. That day, 27 tornadoes touched down under a slight risk -- this was before the Storm Prediction Center changed their outlooks. The strongest tornado was a F3, with winds between 158-206 mph, that touched down north of Oregon and did considerable damage to Stoughton. This tornado claimed the only death during that event.
During an tornado watch, it's important to make sure that you and your family have a way safety plan and a way to receive weather alerts.
During a tornado warning, move into your safe place: a basement or the most interior room on the lowest level of your home.