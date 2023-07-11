Juneau Co. authorities searching for woman last seen on Fourth of July

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman last seen in the township of Lemonweir.
The office states Leya M. Stewart was last seen in the town on the Fourth of July in the area of 43rd Street.
She was last seen wearing black shorts, a dark-colored shirt and no shoes.
Anyone with information on Stewart's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 608-847-5649. Callers should reference JUSO case #23J013093.
No additional information was immediately available.