Juneau Co. mother of three still missing; Family suspects foul play

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- Nearly a month after a Juneau County mother went missing, her loved ones are pleading for information.
According to the Juneau County Sheriffs Office, 43-year-old Leya Stewart was last seen on July 4 at a friends house near New Lisbon.
Investigators said that man told them Stewart walked out of his home without her shoes, phone or cigarettes.
However, Stewart's family told 27 News they don't believe that story.
Her aunt, Kathleen Engelman, said it doesn't make sense.
"She would have never left her phone, she would have never left her cigarettes, she would have never left her shoes," Engelman said. "It's her only possessions."
Engelman said in the past 27 days Stewart hasn't contacted any family or close friends.
"She's never ever not contacted her babies," she explained. "She's a mama's girl, she's never not contacted her mama."
Engelman said it's hard not to fear the worst.
"You just pray," she added. "You just keep praying."
Not long after Stewart disappeared, Engelman said the man she was with dropped off her shoes, phone and cigarettes at her parents home down the road from his.
Engelman said it's not easy to admit, but at this point they don't believe Stewart is alive.
"When law enforcement was here, they'd say to look for overturned ground, look for body," she explained. "It's hard to hear those kinds of things about somebody you love."
She told 27 News they need the public's help bringing the missing mother of three home and to rest.
"Her daughter looked at me and she said, 'Aunt Kathy, when the search is over, if they don't find my mom, what are they gonna do?'," Engelman said. "I said 'this is my community, and they're gonna call in and they're gonna give our law enforcement tips.'"
Stewart's family asks anyone with information to please contact the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.
They also ask people in the area to check their property and report anything to the sheriff's office.
27 News did reach out to the sheriff for an interview, but he declined our request.