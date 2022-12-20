 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
of 6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause
sporadic power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Juneau Co. officials still looking for girl who went missing 73 years ago

Ricky Bryant

MAUSTON (WKOW) — The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is asking the public if they've seen a woman who went missing from Mauston 73 years ago as a young girl.

Officials have provided a composite image of what Ricky Bryant may look like at 60 years old.

In December 1949, a fire broke out at Bryant's house, and she was last seen in the front yard as the fire was being put out.

When the fire was put out, she was no longer in the yard. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Officials say she is a white woman with blond hair and hazel eyes. They also say she may go by Jeannie.

If you have information about Bryant, contact the Juneau County Sheriff's Department at 608-847-5649.

