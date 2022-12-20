Juneau Co. officials still looking for girl who went missing 73 years ago

MAUSTON (WKOW) — The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is asking the public if they've seen a woman who went missing from Mauston 73 years ago as a young girl.
Officials have provided a composite image of what Ricky Bryant may look like at 60 years old.
In December 1949, a fire broke out at Bryant's house, and she was last seen in the front yard as the fire was being put out.
When the fire was put out, she was no longer in the yard. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Officials say she is a white woman with blond hair and hazel eyes. They also say she may go by Jeannie.
If you have information about Bryant, contact the Juneau County Sheriff's Department at 608-847-5649.