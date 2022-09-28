Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office warns of Publisher's Clearinghouse, sweepstakes scams

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) — The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of an uptick in Publisher's Clearinghouse scam calls.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office stated there have been a number of callers saying they've been contacted by someone claiming to be from Publisher's Clearing House or a lottery agent advising the person they are speaking with they won a sweepstakes or lottery.
The scammer will ask the person to provide personal information so they can claim the prize. In addition, the sheriff's office says the scammers have asked the person they are speaking with to get cash/gift cards ranging from $99 up to $500 to claim the winnings and to not to tell anyone about it.
The sheriff's office says the scammers have asked asked about banking information, date of births and social security numbers. In some cases, the caller says they know where the person they're calling lives and will stop by their home to pick up gift cards.