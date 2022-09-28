 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office warns of Publisher's Clearinghouse, sweepstakes scams

  • Updated
  • 0
Scam caller
Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) — The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of an uptick in Publisher's Clearinghouse scam calls.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office stated there have been a number of callers saying they've been contacted by someone claiming to be from Publisher's Clearing House or a lottery agent advising the person they are speaking with they won a sweepstakes or lottery.

The scammer will ask the person to provide personal information so they can claim the prize. In addition, the sheriff's office says the scammers have asked the person they are speaking with to get cash/gift cards ranging from $99 up to $500 to claim the winnings and to not to tell anyone about it.

The sheriff's office says the scammers have asked asked about banking information, date of births and social security numbers. In some cases, the caller says they know where the person they're calling lives and will stop by their home to pick up gift cards.

The sheriff's office says most calls are from overseas and are untraceable, and some make computer calls using local cell phone numbers. 
 
"Please remember, if it sounds to good to be true it more than likely is," the sheriff's office says in its post.