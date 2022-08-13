Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office warns residents of scam callers impersonating law enforcement

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to beware of phone scammers pretending to be county law enforcement or government.
These callers will demand money or make threats, often pretending to be law enforcement, according to a Facebook post shared by Juneau County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).
If you get a call from 608-847-9290, a number that displays as "Juneau County Sherriff's Office / Government" or if the caller is making threats or demands, JCSO says to hang up and not give out financial information.