Juneau County authorities identify 2 dead in domestic incident

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) — The Juneau County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people found dead following a domestic disturbance on December 28.

Juneau County Sheriff Andrew Zobal said when officers arrived at the home on County Road O, they found a man and woman dead.

The sheriff's office is now identifying the pair as Gary Jensen, 69, and Laurie Jensen, 66.

Zobal said through the course of the investigation, authorities determined Laurie "was the victim of homicide" and Gary died "from a self-inflicted gunshot wound."