Juneau County man taken into custody after alleged domestic disturbance

NECEDAH TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- A 31-year-old rural Necedah man was arrested after an alleged domestic disturbance early Saturday morning.
According to a press release from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, they received a call for an ongoing domestic disturbance on 19th Avenue in Necedah Township around 3:30 a.m.
On scene, deputies spoke with a woman who authorities say was involved with the alleged incident.
Deputies then attempted several times to speak with the man who was still in the residence, but were unsuccessful.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office negotiators also made several attempts to speak with the man, but were also unsuccessful. The Juneau County START team then arrived and took the man into custody without further incident.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau County START team, Camp Douglas Ambulance and the Necedah Fire Department.