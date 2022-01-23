Juneau County residences shot at with people inside

ARMENIA & NECEDAH TOWNSHIPS (WKOW) -- The Juneau County Sheriff's Office says two northern Juneau County residences were shot at with people inside in what they are calling "random" acts.
A news release says the first call came in around 12:15 Sunday morning regarding a residence that had been been damaged by gunfire. Around 12:45 a.m., the sheriff's office received another similar report.
Both residences were occupied, and the people inside were "nearly struck," the release says.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.