Juneau County Sheriff's Office investigating after body found near boat landing

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) — The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in water near a boat landing Sunday afternoon.
In a press release Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson says deputies responded to a call around 12:15 p.m. about a possible body in water near a boat landing at 19th Avenue and County HWY N.
Oleson said deputies searched the water east of the boat landing, finding a partially submerged body lodged amongst trees.
Oleson identifies the person found as Glen Erickson, 55, of New Lisbon.
This incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.