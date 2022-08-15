 Skip to main content
Juneau County Sheriff's Office investigating after body found near boat landing

Juneau County Sheriff's Office

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) — The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in water near a boat landing Sunday afternoon.

In a press release Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson says deputies responded to a call around 12:15 p.m. about a possible body in water near a boat landing at 19th Avenue and County HWY N.

Oleson said deputies searched the water east of the boat landing, finding a partially submerged body lodged amongst trees.

Oleson identifies the person found as Glen Erickson, 55, of New Lisbon.

This incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

