Juneteenth celebrated at event in McFarland

  • Updated
  • 0
Juneteenth in McFarland

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- People all over the country celebrated Juneteenth Monday.

That includes an event in McFarland at Arnold Larson Park.

Speakers talked about the history of Juneteenth and how it marked the end of slavery in the United States.

The event was hosted by the McFarland High School Black Student Union and the McFarland Equity Project. 

"The McFarland Equity Project is a grassroots organization that was started by Letitia Holland, who's a former BSU president of ours. And she wanted to create an organization that could work with equity work and inclusion in the McFarland community, because we haven't necessarily had much of that," co-president of BSU Donovan Johnson said.

This was the first year for the event in McFarland. 

