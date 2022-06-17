Juneteenth Celebrations to take place across Wisconsin this weekend

MAIDSON (WKOW) -- It wasn’t until June 17, 2021, that Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday. Now, communities across the country are celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.
Celebrations are happening across Wisconsin this weekend in honor of the holiday.
On Saturday, Kujichagulia Center for Self Determination will hold both a parade and a gathering in Madison. The parade will begin in front of Fountain of Life Covenant Church at 11 a.m. Governor Tony Evers is expected to speak before the start of the parade.
After the parade, a gathering will be held at Penn Park from 12 - 6 p.m. There, a basketball tournament will be held. You can register for basketball tournament online.
Also in Madison, Bierock will feature several beers from 18th Street Brewery, a black-owned brewery in Indiana, on both Saturday and Sunday. One dollar from each pour of 18th Street beers will go toward Urban Triage, a Madison non-profit that works to empower black communities through education and outreach.
Meanwhile in Beloit, YWCA Rock County and the Elite Ladies of Beloit will host a gathering at Telfer Park from 12 - 10 p.m. Saturday. There will include food, games and music. Free books will be given to children, and free blood pressure screenings will be available for adults. Governor Tony Evers will also make an appearance at this gathering.
Sun Prairie will recognize Juneteenth with a two-day celebration. On Friday, the Sun Prairie Library will hold a Juneteenth Story Time, followed by a community art activity and ice cream social from 1:30 - 3:00pm.
On Saturday, Sun Prairie Community Schools will host a free Family Fun Day from 2 - 5:30 p.m. at Carriage Hills Estates Park. There will be spoken word and musical performances, along with performances by the South Shore Drill Team and Atimevu Drum and Dance. You can register register for the performances online.
In Kenosha, an all-day Juneteenth celebration hosted outside the Regimen Barber Collective will take place from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
It will include a Black Wall Street Market featuring 87 local black-owned business vendors, along with food, drinks and raffles. Governor Evers is slated to stop by RegiMen Barber Collective around 4 p.m.