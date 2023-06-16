Juneteenth flag raised over State Capitol to celebrate the holiday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Juneteenth flag was raised over the State Capitol Friday to celebrate the holiday.
State and community leaders joined at the Capitol's steps to share what makes the day important.
“Today, we celebrate the hard-fought and hard-won progress we have made — progress made possible by the efforts of visionary leaders and advocates like the folks here today and those that came before them,” Gov. Tony Evers said.
Evers also took time to recognize the work that needs to be done to "fully realize our goals for a more equitable and just state." Evers said he's committed to being a partner in that work.
"In Wisconsin, we celebrate Black history and culture, we celebrate the progress and resilience of Black communities, and we are committed to our shared goals of building the brighter future we want for our state, Evers said.
This is the fourth year in a row the Juneteenth flag has flown over the Capitol. The first time was in 2020.
The Juneteenth flag is temporarily replacing the Progress Pride flag through Monday.
Juneteenth is a formally recognized and celebrated holiday in all 50 states.