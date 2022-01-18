 Skip to main content
Juror in Halderson trial excused after testing positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
Judge Hyland

Judge John Hyland standing next to the Wisconsin seal on January 4. 

MADISON (WKOW) — A juror has been excused from the Chandler Halderson trial after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Halderson's double homicide trial was paused on January 12 after he tested positive for COVID-19 during mass testing at the Dane County Jail. 

According to Judge John Hyland, juror seven originally sought a PCR test the same day the jury was notified of a pause in the case and that the test came back negative.

Then, a couple of days later, the juror developed COVID-19 symptoms and he used a rapid test given to him by the court. That test came back as positive. 

Due to the amount of time between the jurors being dismissed for the trial's suspension and this juror testing positive for the virus, Judge Hyland does not believe his case is connected to the trial. 

There are still 17 jurors seated in the trial, five of which serving as alternates. 

