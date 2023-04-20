Jury deadlocked in former soccer coach's sexual assault trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- Jurors were deadlocked Thursday night as they deliberated the case of a former youth soccer coach charged with sexual assault.
Daniel Gildea is accused of inappropriately touching one of his former players more than a decade ago.
Jurors got the case Thursday afternoon. Later that night, Judge Nicholas McNamara called Gildea, his lawyer and prosecutors back into the courtroom.
McNamara said jurors indicated they were deadlocked, less than six hours after they started deliberations.
After discussion with the defense and prosecution, Judge McNamara sent a note to jurors, asking them if they thought there was any probability of reaching a unanimous verdict.
Minutes later, jurors returned the judge's note, saying they concluded there was no reasonable probability of reaching a unanimous verdict.
The judge, defense and prosecution then discussed whether to read the jury a supplemental jury instruction. McNamara came to the conclusion that he would. After that, jurors were brought back into the courtroom and the judge read the supplemental instruction to them. Then, the judge asked jurors to continue their deliberations. Those deliberations were still in progress when this story was posted late Thursday night.
