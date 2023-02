MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Dane County jury found a 21-year-old woman not guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after a nearly week-long trial.

Sierra Williams was accused in an April 2021 shooting on the west side of Madison. A 22-year-old woman was shot on Gilbert Road. Police said the shooting happened after a fight in a vehicle.

The shooting victim survived.

Court records show Williams' co-defendant Steven Price is scheduled to go to trial in the same case at the end of April.