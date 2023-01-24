Jury finds former Badger football player guilty of double homicide

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- 12 jurors found former Badger football player Marcus Randle El guilty on all charges in a double homicide trial.

Randle El is now convicted in the February 2020 shooting deaths of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory.

Prosecutors argued Randle El killed Winchester, suspecting she was informing police of his drug dealing. They said he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness.

Testimony revealed Randle El ran out of gas in McAdory's Jeep in Illinois and was seen with blood on him when he was driven to a gas station.

Randle El's attorney argued prosecutors did not prove there was a gun, DNA, fingerprints or witnesses connecting him to the shooting.

Upon conviction, the court revoked Randle El's bond.

His sentencing is scheduled for May.