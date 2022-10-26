Jury finds Waukesha parade suspect guilty on all charges

UPDATE (WKOW) — The jury has found Darrell Brooks guilty of all 76 charges.

UPDATE (WKOW) — The jury has found the man accused of driving into a crowd watching a Christmas parade last November guilty on six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in total; the verdict is still being read.

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of the man accused of driving into a crowd watching a Christmas parade last November.

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six and injuring dozens more. He is facing 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Jury deliberations began on Tuesday. They deliberated for around two hours Tuesday evening, then continued deliberations Wednesday morning. According to 27 News' ABC affiliate WISN, the verdict was reached by 9:43 a.m.

The court will resume at 10:45 a.m. to read the verdict. You can watch the verdict be read live on our Facebook page.

This is a developing story that will be updated.