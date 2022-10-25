Jury gets case against man suspected of driving into crowd watching Waukesha Christmas parade

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The jury now has the case in the trial of the man accused of driving into a crowd watching a Christmas parade in Waukesha last November.

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six and injuring dozens more. He is facing 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Jury deliberations begin after a 17-day trial marked with interruptions from Brooks, who is representing himself.

Throughout the trial, Judge Jennifer Dorow would remove Brooks from the court room for his behavior and for repeated interruptions.