Jury selected in Waukesha parade attack suspect's trial

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — After two days, a jury has been selected in the trial for the man accused of killing six and injury dozens more when he drove through a crowd watching a Christmas parade in Waukesha.

The two-day-long jury selection was remarkably full of interruptions from the defendant, Darrell Brooks, who is representing himself.

Judge Jennifer Dorow had to remove Brooks from the courtroom repeatedly, who then had to participate in the selection process from the courtroom next door. At some times, court records note Brooks refusing to participate in the proceedings.

Our ABC News affiliate, WISN, reports the jury is made up of 10 men and six women. Of these jurors, 12 will decide the case and four serve as alternates. They will return to the court on Thursday.