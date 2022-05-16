Jury selection underway for man accused of killing Madison physician, husband

MADISON (WKOW) — Jury selection is underway for a man accused of killing two people in the UW Arboretum in 2020.
Khari Sanford, 20, is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. He is accused of killing his girlfriend's parents, Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre. Shortly before the alleged crime, authorities say the victims moved their daughter and Sanford from the family home to an apartment prior to the shootings because of disputes over COVID-19 prevention practices.
Jury selection started and is expected to conclude on Monday. The trial is slated to start Tuesday and expected to take two weeks.
27 News will not be streaming the trial, as Judge Ellen Berz banned all audio and video recording of the trial. Media members are able to access court proceedings and can take still photos of certain people, including the defendant and attorneys.