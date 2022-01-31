'Just a big victory': Sauk City mobile home park residents avoid displacement

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- Like many challenging chapters in life, for Brenda LaCost, this one began with a letter. The owners of the mobile home park where she's lived for nearly 12 years informed residents in late December they'd have to vacate the property by January 31.
"I tell ya, I was so stressed out for the last- I am stressed out since December," LaCost said.
Holding the letter in one hand and a cane in the other, LaCost pointed out sentimental value of the lot where her trailer is located. Her daughter died in the trailer. Her late child and late husband planted a pine tree outside the trailer as a nod to their previous home in Oregon.
"A lot of memories have gone into living here," she said.
LaCost, and every other resident of the mobile home park, just off Highway 12 and just east of the Wisconsin River, got a measure of relief in recent days. Patriot Properties notified tenants they were taking over the property and planned to keep the park open, offering the renters new leases.
"It's just a big victory for everybody here," said Kody Schmitt, who raised more than $2,000 for residents in the park where he also rents a lot.
LaCost, however, said there was a catch for her. Due to her lot being considered two spaces, her rent would be increasing from less than $500 a month to $1,095.
"It's not feasible," she said. "I'm gonna try to reach out to Section 8 and maybe they can help me stay here."
Chris Gantz, who owns Waunakee-based Patriot Properties, said the company was not doubling anyone's rent because of their lot's size. Instead, he said the company would need to do extensive repairs to the park's sewage system and also putting heat tape on supply lines so residents wouldn't have to keep faucets open during the winter.
Gantz acknowledged the company was in some cases raising tenants' rent by hundreds of dollars per month. He described the rent increase as a one-time change to cover overdue renovations. Gantz said the company would work with residents who'd need to find assistance, such as Section 8, in order to afford the new cost of rent.
"We don't want people to leave," Gantz said in a phone interview Monday.
Schmitt said his rent was increasing too but not to the extent LaCost's was. Both he and LaCost said the sewage system had long needed to be repaired.
"Even though this is a victory, you know, the increased lot fee is a tough thing to handle, Schmidt said. "I'm kind of seeing it from both sides now."
Ordeal inspires legislation
Rep. Dave Considine (D-Baraboo) said the initial letter that sought to have residents out by January 31 was unacceptably short notice. He, along with Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb) and Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point), have proposed legislation mandating that mobile home park operators give at least 90 days' notice when terminating a tenant's lease.
"You have to find a place to move a trailer and that's not always easy," Considine said. "Especially with some of these [trailers] that are older ones."
Considine said the bill's authors were in the process of reworking the bill based on some of the initial feedback they've received. He acknowledged it's unlikely the bill will come up for a vote before the current legislative session wraps up around March but was hopeful to eventually get Republican leaders on board with a final version of the bill.
"We've got some things we need to work on yet but we wanted to put it out really quickly to basically show these people some support," Considine said.
LaCost said she was relieved to still have a place to stay Monday after initially thinking she'd need to have a new home lined up by this date. Still, she described herself as stressed as she sought to find either rental assistance or a new home before the current lease ends at the end of February.
"It's quite a relief," she said. "It gives me 28 more days to figure out what I'm gonna do."