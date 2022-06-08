'Just a heightened alert': Juneau Co. officials to revisit security, mental health services

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- After a gunman killed retired Judge John Roemer in his home last Friday, officials here said they are exploring ways to protect people throughout the legal system moving forward.
County Board Chair Tim Cottingham now presides over meetings in the same chair where judges once handled cases in the main county courtroom. When the county opened a new justice center next door about 20 years ago, the county board began meeting in the old courtroom.
Roemer worked cases in the room as a public defender and as a prosecutor. Roemer worked as a deputy sheriff, escorting defendants to and from the courtroom.
"Fair and compassionate," Cottingham said of Roemer. "He could talk to anybody. He could talk to them on any level. He never talked down to a person."
State investigators said Roemer was assassinated Friday by Douglas Uhde, who'd previously been sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison in 2005. Sources familiar with the investigation told 27 News Uhde, who was pronounced dead Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had militia ties and had a hit list that included Gov. Tony Evers and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Cottingham said county officials were still processing the slaying, noting that looking back over his 27-year career with the sheriff's office, he could only recall "six or seven" homicides in Juneau County.
"I think the main thing right now is just a heightened alert," Cottingham said. "People are still in shock, a little disbelief."
Cottingham said the county board's executive committee will meet next week to specifically discuss security. He noted the county had looked in the past at upgrading its courtroom cameras and added there would be an "ongoing dialogue" about how to better protect judges, prosecutors, attorneys, and jurors.
In the weeks to come, Cottingham said the entire board would have broader discussion about how the county could prevent another attack. That would include examining mental health services and whether there's room for upgrades.
"It's sad. It makes you wonder what the real problem is," Cottingham said. "Is it a mental health issue? Is it a guns issue? It's all kinds of speculation on different things."
Threats to judges nothing new
Janine Geske has experienced firsthand the fear a judge can feel when someone threatens them over a sentence they handed down. Before serving on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the 1990s, she served as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge for 12 years.
"At one point, there was a contract out on my life after a really high-profile first-degree murder, and we had to leave town," she recalled. "Pull the kids out of town, and go into hiding."
Security has become a topic of discussion in recent days at the State Bar of Wisconsin, whose president, Cheryl Furstace Daniels, said Roemer's murder reminder her of the 2017 murder of Wausau attorney Sara Quirt Sann.
Quirt Sann was killed by man whose wife Quirt Sann was representing in a divorce case. The gunman shot her in her Wausau office, and killed three other people before he was eventually shot dead by police.
"Neither one of [the murders] took place in a courtroom," Furstace Daniels said. "They took place completely outside."
Both Geske and Furstace Daniels said they support measures making it harder to access judges' home addresses. Congress has explored protecting federal judges' addresses but that effort has been held up by Sen. Rand Paul, who wants lawmakers to have the same protections.
The effort got even more attention when an armed California man was arrested Wednesday for showing up at the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The man reportedly told police he was there to kill the conservative justice over the pending decision on Roe v. Wade and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Geske noted it would be all but impossible in the age of the internet and dark web to completely shield judges' addresses.
"Our addresses weren't as public as they are now," she said.
Beyond security and courthouses that are already hardened, Furstace Daniels said she hoped the state could expand specialized venues, like drug courts and mental health courts. The reasoning is such judges become more familiar with defendants through smaller caseloads.
Over time, Furstace Daniels said those relationships can keep resentment from forming within defendants but also gives judges a better idea of when someone is on the verge of lashing out at the system.
"If we can do that for more and more people in the system, then maybe we can concentrate on those that we start seeing," Furstace Daniels said. "And people start seeing, as really having breakdowns."