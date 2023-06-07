'Just covered in smoke': Madison man travels through wildfire haze

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wildfire smoke from Canada covered the Northeast for the second day in a row, leading to scenes multiple people called "apocalyptic."
Whether you were in the air or on the ground you couldn't escape the orange haze.
Madison resident, Joe Stefanczyk, left for Washington D.C. Thursday morning. He says he had a brief layover at La Guardia Airport around noon.
"All of the skyline from New York was just covered in smoke," Stefanczyk said.
Stefanczyk said before he got on the plane he had no idea how bad things were on the east coast. Throughout the flight he says he was checking news and speaking with staff on the plane to figure out what he should expect.
"I had an idea of what was going on," Stefanczyk said. "But I had actually no idea it was that intense. I thought it was just fires coming in from Canada that maybe we have to delay."
He says looking out of the windows in the airport everything was foggy.
"It was a big orange glow from the clouds," Stefanczyk said.
He says luckily the smoke is much less intense in D.C.
"You could see the sun was a little orange, but nothing as intense as LaGuardia was," Stefanczyk said. "It wasn't until I got to D.C. where I actually heard that LaGuardia stopped flying out planes for a while," Stefanczyk. "I think I was like the last batch of like planes to leave LaGuardia before they had shut that down."