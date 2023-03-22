'Just shoot me': Man threatens DNR warden, steals and crashes squad car

BARABOO (WKOW) — Court documents show a Baraboo man is facing charges after he tried to goad a DNR warden into shooting him and stole a squad car.
A criminal complaint filed on March 17 shows Darrick Desiderio, 43, is facing 10 charges — including threatening law enforcement, obstruction, operating while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety.
Desiderio escalates situation after DNR warden stops to ask questions
The complaint states a Sauk County Sheriff's Office sergeant interviewed a DNR conservation warden caught in conflict with Desiderio after he saw a vehicle pulled over at Devil's Lake State Park.
Around 11 a.m. on March 12, Warden Keith Meverden saw an SUV with fogged-up windows parked at a pull-off on South Lake Road.
Meverden said he didn't see anyone in the driver's seat but saw movement inside the vehicle. He said he initially thought it was teenagers making out.
Meverden then ran the car's license plate and learned the vehicle belonged to Desiderio — who had a suspended license and was on probation for several sexual assault charges. He decided to make contact with Desiderio.
When he approached the car, he saw Desiderio slouched in the driver's seat, so he tapped on the window to get his attention.
Desiderio then got out of the vehicle and acted like he was getting arrested, and Meverden told him to get back in the vehicle. Desiderio then said he was going to get his gun and shoot Meverden, and began rummaging around in his vehicle.
Meverden was going to tase Desiderio when Desiderio turned around suddenly with his hand outstretched. Meverden dropped his taser and went for his gun, but realized both of Desiderio's hands were empty. Desiderio repeated the action several times while Meverden shouted commands.
Meverden noted that it appeared Desiderio was trying to startle him, according to the complaint.
Desiderio then began approaching the warden while the warden backed up to keep his distance, pointing his gun at Desiderio. While this was happening, Desiderio was saying "Come on man, just [expletive] shooting me. Just shoot me," according to the complaint.
Maverden said he told Desiderio he wasn't going to shoot him and that he wanted to "talk it out."
The complaint states Desiderio then went back to his vehicle, and Meverden thought he was going to get the gun, so he picked up his taser; however, the taser didn't deploy.
Meverden was taking cover from potential gunfire behind his vehicle when Desiderio began approaching again with a 9.5-inch double-edged knife. Like before, the complaint states warden backed away to keep his distance and asked to talk it out while Desiderio told the warden to shoot him.
Desiderio then turned and began going back toward his car, but when he got to the squad car, he reached for the door. Meverden tried to lock it but didn't do so in time.
Desiderio then drove away in the DNR squad car, hitting his own car in the process.
Desiderio's crash and arrest
After Desiderio drove away in the squad car, he crashed into a vehicle heading in the opposite direction and the squad car went into the ditch, according to the complaint.
At this point, Meverden joined a Sauk County Sheriff's Office deputy at the crash scene. The complaint states authorities were worried Desidero would use the rifle in the squad car and told two others on scene to hide.
Meverden saw Desiderio slouched in the driver's seat with the airbags deployed, and the rifle was still in its place.
The complaint states Mverden was unsure of the timeline of what happened next, but he said Desiderio came to and tried to drive away but couldn't get the squad in gear. He also tazed Desiderio, but only one of the probes hit him and he pulled it out.
Meverden and a deputy wrestled Desiderio out of the vehicle and handcuffed him. While this was happening, Desiderio was trying to kick one of the deputies.
Desiderio was taken to the hospital, and the complaint states he was "trying to kill himself with his car" and blamed law enforcement for intervening. The complaint states he said he was trying to get the warden to shoot him as a suicide-by-cop. At the hospital, he had to be sedated after he began lashing out.
The complaint states a deputy looked at Desiderio's vehicle and saw a window taped up with a hose sticking out of it. The deputy stated there was a "cone-shaped taped" around the hose, which made them believe it was taped to the vehicle's exhaust.