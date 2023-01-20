'Justice for Brittany, we've always said it': Zimmermann family reacts to life sentence for daughter's killer

MADISON (WKOW) — Hours after learning the man who killed their daughter would spend the rest of his life in prison, Brittany Zimmermann's parents held a news conference.

Zimmermann was 21 when David Kahl killed her inside her Madison apartment in 2008. Over 14 years later, a judge denied him the opportunity for extended supervision, making it so he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

At the press conference, her family said they're still recovering from her murder and say Kahl's life sentence is something they never stopped fighting for.

"I think [Brittany would] be proud that we never gave up. I, you know, as a mother, you will never ever stop fighting for justice. Justice for Brittany, we've always said it. I think she'd be — I don't want to say pleased with the outcome because it never should have happened," her mom Jean Zimmermann said.

Family friend Gee Gee Jannene spoke on behalf of Brittany's father, Kevin Zimmermann, sharing the victim impact statement he wrote for the court.

In the statement, Zimmermann wrote of the pain the family lives through each day, especially thinking of the future and family his daughter was planning to have.

"I break down every day somewhere by myself because I can't bear to let Jean see how distraught I am. Because I need to stay strong for her. Every time we go to a family member's wedding for their child, I cry knowing that Britt was getting married that next August," Jannene read.

The statement also had harsh words about Kahl's character while calling for the judge to impose a life sentence without opportunity for release.

"He should be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Some people in life will always remain predators. And he has proven his whole life," Jannene read. "That's what he is. David Cole is nothing more than a worthless piece of skin and a killer. He has no remorse. And he's just sad he got caught."

The nearly 15 years it's taken to reach justice has weighed heavily on the family.

"It's extremely difficult to think about that it's taken this long to get to where we are today. If someone would have told me that I would be here 14 and a half, almost 15 years later. I'm not sure if I could have survived," Jean said.

The family said in Brittany's 21 years of life, she was always doing things for others. In the wake of her death, the family did what they could in the community in honor of their daughter — and in hope that she wouldn't be forgotten.

Their efforts include a dog walk that raises money for a pet shelter every Mother's Day, funding microchips for animals, scholarships at Marshfield High School and UW Madison and passing legislation that ensures an offender's DNA is taken upon arrest.